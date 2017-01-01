HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Crime, business closings, and debates over ambulance service and economic development dominated reader interest in 2016. A photo slideshow and the top 16 most read stories from among 4,037 stories we published in 2016 can be found in "Top Stories of 2016" under headlines. Crime, business closings, and debates over ambulance service and economic development dominated reader interest in 2016. A photo slideshow and the top 16 most read stories from among 4,037 stories we published in 2016 can be found in "Top Stories of 2016" under headlines.



Storyteller Rocky Hett's tall tales often focus on such things as the traps he tends. Storyteller Rocky Hett's tall tales often focus on such things as the traps he tends.



Austin Ebaben, 13, and Gracie Luna, 14, cut up lettuce Christmas Day at Salina Rescue Mission. Their families joined together to prepare and serve a meal to 60 mission residents. Austin Ebaben, 13, and Gracie Luna, 14, cut up lettuce Christmas Day at Salina Rescue Mission. Their families joined together to prepare and serve a meal to 60 mission residents.