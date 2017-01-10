HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Caileigh Johnson of Marion mixes up frosting for a batch of cupcakes she recently baked to raise money for an Ethiopian girl. Caileigh Johnson of Marion mixes up frosting for a batch of cupcakes she recently baked to raise money for an Ethiopian girl.



With freezing rain expected Friday, Saturday and Sunday, a robin took advantage of more moderate weather this week to munch on evergreen berries at Marion Reservoir. Temperatures are expected to plunge from near 60 today to near freezing Thursday, with three days of freezing rain, especially Saturday night through Sunday night, following. With freezing rain expected Friday, Saturday and Sunday, a robin took advantage of more moderate weather this week to munch on evergreen berries at Marion Reservoir. Temperatures are expected to plunge from near 60 today to near freezing Thursday, with three days of freezing rain, especially Saturday night through Sunday night, following.



Marion Senior Center director Janet Bryant glows as Elvis Presley impersonator Marc Baker of Wichita drapes a red stole around her neck Saturday at the center. While Baker gained notoriety as a teen Elvis impersonator, as a 28-year-old he's transitioned to performing country western music. But he put on a wig, dusted off his moves, and celebrated Elvis's birthday for the 11th consecutive year with about 30 faithful fans in Marion. "I wouldn't miss this for anything," Baker said. Marion Senior Center director Janet Bryant glows as Elvis Presley impersonator Marc Baker of Wichita drapes a red stole around her neck Saturday at the center. While Baker gained notoriety as a teen Elvis impersonator, as a 28-year-old he's transitioned to performing country western music. But he put on a wig, dusted off his moves, and celebrated Elvis's birthday for the 11th consecutive year with about 30 faithful fans in Marion. "I wouldn't miss this for anything," Baker said.