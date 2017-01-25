HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



A heavy-duty wrecker tugs at a Nebraska-based semi mired in mud early Tuesday morning just north of the US-56/US-77/K-150 roundabout east of Marion. Sheriff's sergeant Mike Ottensmeier said the driver became disoriented going through the roundabout and attempted a U-turn when he realized he was going the wrong way.



Anita Hancock plays a harpsicle, a lap-held cousin of the classical harp, for more than 70 people attending the annual St. Luke Auxiliary annual banquet and business meeting Thursday at Marion Community Center. Co-president Janet Herzet emceed the event in the absence of her counterpart, Elora Robinson. The group received hospital and capital campaign updates from St. Luke CEO Jeremy Ensey, and new officers were introduced.



Victor Burns, 55, of Lincolnville shows off his Thunderbird. The original owner of "Tina," a 1964 Ford Thunderbird received a personalized nameplate affixed to its dashboard. It read, "This car was made especially for Tina Walton."