HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Crime, business closings, and debates over ambulance service and economic development dominated reader interest in 2016. A photo slideshow and the top 16 most read stories from among 4,037 stories we published in 2016 can be found in "Top Stories of 2016" under headlines.
Storyteller Rocky Hett's tall tales often focus on such things as the traps he tends.
Austin Ebaben, 13, and Gracie Luna, 14, cut up lettuce Christmas Day at Salina Rescue Mission. Their families joined together to prepare and serve a meal to 60 mission residents.
Vance Klassen stands with Hillsboro High School choir director Lynn Just at Kansas Music Educators Association's district choir event at the beginning of December. Vance will be going to state choir for a third year, a goal of his since middle school.
Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2017 Hoch Publishing