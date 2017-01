Marion Senior Center director Janet Bryant glows as Elvis Presley impersonator Marc Baker of Wichita drapes a red stole around her neck Saturday at the center. While Baker gained notoriety as a teen Elvis impersonator, as a 28-year-old he's transitioned to performing country western music. But he put on a wig, dusted off his moves, and celebrated Elvis's birthday for the 11th consecutive year with about 30 faithful fans in Marion. "I wouldn't miss this for anything," Baker said.