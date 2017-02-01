HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



A Kansas Highway Patrol officer inspects the burned-out hulk of a Ford Expedition that collided head-on with a Ford pickup about two miles south of Lincolnville on Monday night. Both drivers died at the scene.



Using a walker to steady herself, first grade student Sybil Bowman interprets what it might be like to be 100 years old as she leads her centenarian classmates down the hall Friday at Marion Elementary School. Costumes were donned by students of Ginger Becker and Michelle Flaming to celebrate their 100th day of school this year.



As Marion coach Randy Skiles strikes a thoughtful pose, Blaine Mermis (left) and Nathan Baldwin wear dejected expressions as play winds down in the fourth quarter of Friday's 64-38 loss at Council Grove. The girls also lost, 61-32.